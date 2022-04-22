The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara is out. Right from the first frame, the movie promises entertainment which is about a guy who convinces two women for a three-way relationship. Not to miss, former cricketer Sreesanth's glimpse as the baddie. All in all, KRK looks intriguing. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara Recreate the Iconic Titanic Pose in New Poster!

Watch Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer:

