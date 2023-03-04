The much-awaited trailer of Kabzaa: The Rise of Gangsters is finally out and it looks gripping and grand with so many dark characters showing up in this gangster drama. Helmed by R Chandru, the gangster drama stars Real Star Upendra in the lead role. Apart from Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran makes a stylish appearance in the film trailer. Kabzaa is slated to release on March 17 worldwide. Kabzaa Song Namaami Namaami Out! Shriya Saran Looks Epitome of Beauty in The New Song From The Period Actioner (Watch Video)

Kabzaa Trailer

