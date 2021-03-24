The official trailer 2 Of Kala directed by Rohith V S is out. The film is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour, under the banner Juvis Production. Tovino Thomas, Akhil George and Rohith VS are the co-producers. The trailer suggests that it is a thriller movie for sure. Have a look.

Check the Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)