The release date of Kalki 2898 AD has been announced! The makers have shared that the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer will hit the big screens on May 9. The team revealed Prabhas’ look from the mythological-science fiction dystopian film and captioned the post as, “The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD.” Check out the poster from Nag Ashwin directorial below: Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan’s Messianic Look From Nag Ashwin’s Film Unveiled on Actor’s 81st Birthday (View Pic).

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)