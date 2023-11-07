Kamal Haasan's iconic title, "Ulaganayagan" (Universal Hero or Hero of the World) has an intriguing story. During his collaboration with director K S Ravikumar on the film Thenali, Kamal went above and beyond by not only delivering a stellar performance but also shouldering financial responsibilities to support the film's production. Touched by this dedication, Ravikumar decided to honour him with the title in the movie's credits. Despite initial hesitation, Kamal Haasan embraced the title, and it has since become synonymous with his unparalleled status in the film industry, cementing his legacy as a true "Universal Hero." Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: 7 Times Ulaganayagan Set Internet on Fire With Priceless Throwback Photos on Instagram!

Kamal Haasan and K S Ravikumar

K S Ravikumar and Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: X)

