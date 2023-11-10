Kamal Haasan recently unveiled statue of Telugu superstar Krishna in Vijayawada. The superstar is in Andhra Pradesh for shooting the next schedule of Indian 2. In the viral video, 'Ulaganayaga' could be seen in casual wear happily unveiling the statue of Mahesh Babu's late father Krishna along with waving at his fans present at the event. Check it out. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Gifts Shankar Shanmugham Panerai Luminor Watch Costing Rs 8.77 Lakh After Watching Upcoming Film’s ‘Main Scenes’ (View Pic).

Kamal Haasan Unveils Veteran Star Krishna's Statue:

#WATCH | Kamal Haasan unveils statue of veteran Telugu actor Krishna in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/7fpKFWcaYT — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

