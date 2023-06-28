Indian 2 is the upcoming movie directed by Shankar Shanmugham and Kamal Haasan would be seen playing the lead role. Ulaganayagan, as the latter is fondly called, tweeted saying he has watched the ‘main scenes’ of the film and praised the filmmaker. Kamal, who gifted the ace filmmaker a Panerai Luminor wrist watch, worth Rs 8.77 lacs, also mentioned in his tweet, “this is the highest stage of your artistic life”. Vikram: Kamal Haasan Gifts Suriya Quite The Apt Gift For His ‘Rolex’ Cameo (View Pics).

Kamal Haasan Gifts Shankar Shanmugham A High-End Watch

Cost Of Panerai Luminor

Actor #KamalHaasan gifts Panerai Luminor watch worth ₹8.77 lacs to #Indian2 director Shankar. pic.twitter.com/WdU8fHUwtG — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 28, 2023

