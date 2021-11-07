The internet is melting on how Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda went down on his knee and proposed to fiancée Lohitha Reddy for a wedding at the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka. The star's this gesture at the function was totally unexpected and stunned many. Kartikeya and his ladylove are all set to get married on November 21.

Check Out The Pics:

.@ActorKartikeya announced his wedding with #Lohitha in Filmy style at #RajaVikramarka Grand Pre-Release event 🤩 His Bachelorhood ends on Nov 21st💞 pic.twitter.com/FiTmzZzqkG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)