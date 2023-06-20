Kazhuvethi Moorkkan had released in theatres on May 26. The political action drama starring Arulnithi and Dushara Vijayan had opened to positive response from the audience. This Tamil flick is now all set to be dropped on OTT platform. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23. Kazhuvethi Moorkkan will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 23. I&B Ministry Wants Amazon Prime Video to Promote Indian Content.

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan On Prime

witness this unforeseen tale of trust and betrayal as friendships are put to test!#KazhuvethiMoorkanOnPrime, June 23 pic.twitter.com/ly4hnfYJGx — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2023

