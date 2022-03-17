Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most loved actors of Kannada Cinema. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, KGF actor Yash has posted a heartfelt note remembering the late actor. He mentioned in his post, “A Power which can never be taken away.. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir.”

Yash Remembers Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar

