KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, was one of the most-awaited theatrical releases of the year. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer released in theatres today and it has opened to positive reviews from critics. Many mentioned that this Kannada language movie, also released in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages, is packed with mass moments. Not just the storyline and music have been praised, but it is also said to be a brilliantly shot film.

Times Of India – The film belongs as much to filmmaker Prashanth Neel as it does to Yash. Both of them have managed to deliver a sequel that seems more immersive than the first part.

Mirchi9 – KGF: Chapter 2 is about the elevation of Rocky. After a grand re-introduction, Prashanth Neel takes a predictable route to elevate him. He throws him into a big challenge in Adheera. The narrative follows a broader stroke allowing Adheera to dominate initially.

India Today – Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and Ravi Basrur's music have elevated KGF: Chapter 2 to a different level. KGF: Chapter 2 is an immersive sequel, which has several clap-worthy moments for the audience. The climax is cathartic and brilliantly shot.

Box Office Worldwide – KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel is packed with mass moments for both Yash and Sanjay Dutt. These scenes abound and appear at regular intervals to build anticipation for what’s to come. Prashanth has found a terrifying villain in Sanjay Dutt, who is as important as the hero.

Behindwoods – Prashanth Neel and Co have successfully recreated the magic of KGF Chapter 1, rarely losing focus on what they intended to achieve. With all the actors chipping in with useful performances, and Ravi Basrur and Yash carrying the film forward with their respective energies, KGF Chapter 2 ends as a solid commercial flick that has a solid emotional core.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

