Celebrities have the power to influence many minds and Bengaluru traffic police's latest initiative echoes the same. Well, as the city has roped in KGF star Yash for a video on road safety. In the viral clip, we get to see the superstar urging citizens to not drink and drive as it's dangerous. At the end of the video, he also wishes a 'Happy New Year' and advices all to be 'Safe' . Actor Yash Photographed at the Private Airport in Mumbai; KGF Star’s Braided Hairstyle Is Too Cool To Be Missed (View Pics & Video).

Yash on Road Safety:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)