KGF actor Yash was spotted today at the private airport in Mumbai and pictures of him have taken the internet by storm. The Kannada actor was seen dressed in casual shirt and black denims, but it was his cool braided hairdo that grabbed everyone’s attention. KGF Star Yash Aspires to Work With Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Yash In Mumbai

Yash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The KGF Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stylish Kannada Star

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)