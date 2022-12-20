Recently, when Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa was promoting his film Kranti in Karnataka's Hosapete, an unidentified person from the crowd threw a slipper at him. While the video of the said incident is viral online, the actor found support in many stars. Now, even Kiccha Sudeep has joined the bandwagon and condemned the incident by calling it 'disturbing'. Check out his full statement below. Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Gets Slipper Thrown at Him by Unidentified Person During Kranti Movie Promo (Watch Video).

Kiccha Sudeep's Letter:

Rebellion isn't always an Answer. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbwANDdgP0 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 20, 2022

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)