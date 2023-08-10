The trailer of King of Kotha is raw, rustic and offers loads of action-packed drama. Dulquer Salmaan as Rajendran aka Raju is showcased as ‘people’s hero’ in this mass glimpse that also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod among others. This Malayalam action thriller helmed by Abhilash Joshiy is all set to be released during the time of Onam this year. King of Kotha Teaser: ‘King’ Dulquer Salmaan Is Here To Save the People of Kotha and This Promo Glimpses His Badass Avatar; Film To Release in August 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of KOK Trailer Below:

