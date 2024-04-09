The first-look poster of Dhananjaya, aka Daali's upcoming Kannada film Kotee, has been unveiled on Ugadi 2024. The picture sees the actor masked with the help of Rs 500 Indian currency notes. "When you make a crore will you count it first or hide it? A new beginning! Thrilled to announce our first Kannada film. Teaser on 13th April, 5PM," the makers captioned the post. The film is helmed by Param and produced by Jyoti Deshpande. Dear EXes: Nithya Menen Exudes Stylish Vibes, First Look Poster Unveiled on Actress' Birthday (View Pic).

Kotee First Look Poster

