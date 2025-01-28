The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to host the Australia national cricket team for a bilateral series. The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia will start on January 29. The opening Test will be hosted at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Ahead of the two-match Test series, a video has gone viral on social media where Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith and Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva Brought the elusive Test series trophy in a unique style. Both nations captains walk across the Galle Stadium with some people dancing in traditional wear at the back. SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, Galle Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Australia Match at Galle International Stadium.

Steve Smith and Dhananjaya de Silva with Trophy

