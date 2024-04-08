Nithya Menen fans received a stylish birthday surprise today with the unveiling of the first-look poster for her upcoming film, Dear EXes. The poster oozes confidence and intrigue, showcasing Menen draped in a beautiful saree and adorned with statement jewellery. She holds a mocktail in one hand and a phone in the other, her expression a captivating blend of mystery and allure. Helmed by debutante Kamini, the flick's release date has not yet been revealed. Nithya Menen Lashes Out at Fake News Reports Claiming She Was Harassed by a Tamil Actor: ‘Be Better Than This’.

Nithya Menen in Dear EXes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)