The release of Kannada film Kotigobba 3 starring Kiccha Sudeep has been halted for a day due to a tiff between the producer and the financier. The thriller which was supposed to hit the big screens today will now release on October 15. Sudeep shared a statement on Twitter asking fans to not damage the theatres.

Have a Look:

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

Watch Video:

Show must go on An update from producer #SurappaBabu on #Kotigobba3 release. Film will now hit the big screen from #Oct15 on #VijayaDashami @KicchaSudeep fans can watch the show at #6am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LX54EI30ru — A Sharadhaa / ಎ ಶಾರದಾ (@sharadasrinidhi) October 14, 2021

