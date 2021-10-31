The upcoming film Kurup is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup and Mollywood’s handsome hunk Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the titular role. The makers have shared a brand new poster and it features not just the male lead, but all actors who’d be seen playing key roles in the movie. It features Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipala. While sharing it on social media, DQ captioned his post, “Murder. Suspense. Drama. Mystery. This story has it all. ‘Conning soon’ at a theater near you.”

Kurup New Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)