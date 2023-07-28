The title track of Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out! Sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the song sees the lead pair romancing at various locations. The track is a beautiful melody that captures the essence of love and happiness. Vijay-Samantha's chemistry is also refreshing as they look ah-mazing together. Kushi is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).

Watch Kushi Title Song:

