The first look of L2E–Empuraan will be unveiled tomorrow, November 11! Prithviraj Sukumaran took to X and shared this exciting update from Mohanlal-starrer. This is indeed one of the best treats for fans ahead of grand Diwali celebration. The first look of upcoming Lucifer sequel will be dropped tomorrow at 5pm. The announcement poster has a vintage vibe and it features helicopter and weapons. L2E–Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces ‘End of Schedule One’ of Lucifer Sequel Starring Mohanlal.

L2E First Look Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)