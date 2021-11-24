The much-awaited Telugu film titled Lakshya starring Naga Shaurya now has a release date. As the makers, today (November 24), along with a new poster also announced that the sports drama will hit the big screens on December 10. The poster unveiled sees the actor holding a bow-arrow amidst heavy rainfall. Actress Ketika Sharma is paired opposite the actor.

Lakshya on December 10:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)