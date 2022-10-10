The Filmfare Awards are giving sweet surprises to many celebrities as their films are sweeping away awards across various categories. While Pushpa: The Rise made a clean swipe at the awards, Filmfare honoured Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away due to heart attack, in June 2020. Now, the wife of the Late actor has expressed gratitude for the same.

She took to social media to announce with a caption that read: ‘Chiru ur black lady is finally home! Can't express how this feels... But I have this image in my mind of how exactly you will react to having gotten this! I'm proud of YOU baby ma.. this is for u being honest about who u are! PpL have loved you more off-screen and this is exactly why you deserve this even more! Even now you're making sure miracles are constantly happening around us! ️ @chirusarja’. Dhruva Sarja Shares Series Of Pics On Instagram Remembering His Brother Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

