Leo is the blockbuster action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja among others. The film, which released in theatres worldwide on October 19, is now all set to arrive on the streaming giant Netflix. Leo will arrive on the OTT platform in the next few days. The makers shared that Leo will stream in India from November 24 onwards at 12pm, whereas its global launch will happen on November 28. Individuals with Netflix subscription can watch the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Leo OTT Release: Thalapathay Vijay–Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film To Stream on Netflix! Check Out Dates of the Film’s India and Global Launch (View Pics).

Leo On Netflix

Oru Badass oda entry ku time vandachu. Naa Ready! Neenga ready ah?🤩#Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil. #LeoOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/M2Tn8mnYsv — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)