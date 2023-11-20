Leo is the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon among others. Leo, which hit the theatres worldwide on October 19, is now all set to arrive on Netflix. The film will arrive on the OTT platform in this month. Leo is set to be streamed in India from November 24 and globally from November 28. It will be streamed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Actioner Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens.

Leo On Netflix

The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. 🍫 Naa Ready! Are you?🔥#Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/zkiPFmGRaJ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 20, 2023

