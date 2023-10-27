Trisha recently shared captivating behind-the-scenes moments from her movie Leo in a video, accompanied by the poignant caption, "Taking pictures is savouring life intensely every hundredth of a second." This glimpse into the world of how Leo was filmed offers fans a deeper connection with the cast and a peek into the artistic process that brings the silver screen to life. The video Trisha shared showed her in different outfits on different days on set, and also displayed glimpses of her photos with Vijay and Sanjay Dutt. Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter!

View Trisha's Post Here: