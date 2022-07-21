The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger has finally been released! The expectations have been sky-high from this Puri Jagannadh directorial that also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. While many have lauded this upcoming mass entertainer, some find it to be an average trailer. VD’s look in the film has been praised, but Twitterati feels that it could have been much better as the actor and director duo make a deadly combo. Take a look at what Twitterati has to say about the film. Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s Ripped Avatar As A Fighter Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped; Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan Make Brief Appearances.

Watch The Trailer Of Liger In Telugu Below:

Mass Vibes

High Expectations From The Film

Impressed with the #LIGER trailer Hope the film won't disappoint pic.twitter.com/qEsqn90D2K — 🎧 (@eskoosme) July 21, 2022

VD Is LIT

A Surprise Package

Extraordinary ga undhi ani cheppanu but good. Rap🔥 fights🔥 @TheDeverakonda VD did it with swag🔥 Ramyakrishna surprised me🔥 Trailers job was create hype nd i think this event did more enough. Movie release day chuskundam🔥🔥 Aag laga denge🔥🔥🔥#VijayDeverakonda #Liger — Anu TOOFAN (@RowdyAnu) July 21, 2022

One Man Show

VD VD VD oh my mannn!!! Seemed like a one man show!! Gonna rock it n theatressss!!!! Vaat laga denge! 🥁🔥#Liger #LigerRoar #LigerOnAug25th — Dinesh (@dineshlalam15) July 21, 2022

Average Trailer

Strictly avg trailer with puri mark characters from his previous movies ... Should see how far the stammering will help #Liger — Sai Kiran (@sk_kiran16) July 21, 2022

No Punch Dialogues

Puri’s USP is dialogues. It’s weird that he didn’t include any in the trailer. Sometimes it’s hard to understand what these makers think. Average trailer #Liger #LigerRoar — sharat (@sherry1111111) July 21, 2022

Disappointed

Disappointed #LigerTrailer Puri normal mvis lane vundi...kothaga em ldu..visuals super 💥⚡ VD looks super.. — King kalyan (@Kingkalyan143) July 21, 2022

Oops

Itna fuckall trailer hai liger ka! — KS? (@BaachaBaachi) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)