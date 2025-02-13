Rapper Dabzee, who rose to fame with the song “Manavaalan Thug” from Thallumaala, has found himself in the spotlight again—this time for a controversy. A video of the artist has surfaced online, shared by X user Sobhith Sajeevan, showing locals stopping his vehicle after he allegedly left a show midway. In the clip, a man in a white shirt can be heard speaking in Malayalam, warning Dabzee of consequences if he exits without performing. The man also claims that Dabzee accepted INR 6 lakh with the promise of delivering a full performance. As of now, the rapper has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Neeraj Madhav’s UK Concert in Chaos: Actor Leaves Tour Midway After His Team and Organisers Accuse Each Other of Unprofessionalism.

Rapper Dabzee Leaving the Show Midway

