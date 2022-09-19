Kalyani Priyadarshan, who essayed the role of Fathima Beevi aka Beepathu in Thallumaala, has shared a tweet on how a meme was inspiration for her in look in climax of Tovino Thomas’ starrer. Sharing picture of the ‘Angry Pakistani Fan’ meme and tagging writer Muhsin Parari, the actress revealed to her fans saying, “Believe it or not this guy was the EXACT REFERENCE @parare and our director gave me just before the shot.” Thallumaala Makers Apologizes to the Film’s Animation Team After 34 Days of Its Release for Not Giving Them Credits.

Kalyani Priyadarshan On Her Look For Thallumaala Climax

Believe it or not this guy was the EXACT REFERENCE @parare and our director gave me just before the shot 😂🤣. Damn I’ve never been so happy seeing a meme before 🤣🤣🤣🤣♥️ — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) September 18, 2022

