Ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt, who’d be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming film Leo, penned a heartfelt note for him. He shared a picture and wished Lokesh saying, “May God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth”. Leo: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay in Kashmir for the Shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday Post For Lokesh Kanagaraj

Happy birthday my brother, son, family @Dir_Lokesh, may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you! pic.twitter.com/9OW5Cj4pZo — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 14, 2023

