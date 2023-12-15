Filmmaker-producer Vignesh Shivan embarks on his next directorial venture, Love Insurance Corporation aka LIC. The project officially commenced yesterday with a pooja ceremony. Leading the cast in this much-anticipated rom-com are Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. LIC, produced under the banners of Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, will also feature SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this upcoming Tamil film. Vignesh Shivan Removes Ajith’s AK62 From His Twitter Bio; Netizens Expect Official Announcement From Lyca Productions Soon.

LIC Film Pooja Ceremony

