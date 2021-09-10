Love Story is the upcoming romantic drama that stars Sai Pallavi opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film’s posters and teaser have piqued the excitement amongst the fans to watch the duo on the big screens. The makers of Love Story have, however, once again changed the release date of the film. The film which was all set to be released in theatres on September 10, will now be out on September 24,

Check Out The New Poster Below:

NAGA CHAITANYA - SAI PALLAVI: 'LOVE STORY' NEW RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #LoveStory - starring #NagaChaitanya and #SaiPallavi - to release in *cinemas* on 24 Sept 2021... Directed by #SekharKammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. pic.twitter.com/C7UZ4p9dga — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2021

