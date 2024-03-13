Prabhuram Vyas's directorial Lover is poised for release on the OTT platform. The romantic drama, starring Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, revolves around Arun and Divya, whose relationship starts to sour after six years together, prompting questions about the endurance of their love. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27. Yatra 2 OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Mammootty and Jiiva's Telugu Biographical Drama Online!.

Lover OTT Release Date Revealed

