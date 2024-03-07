Yatra 2 tells the story of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after his father's demise. Amazon Prime Video secured its digital rights, and the film will premiere on the streaming platform on March 8, 2024. Starring Mammootty and Jiiva, the latter's portrayal of YS Jagan received much applause. Although it lacked box office success compared to its precursor, Director Mahi V Raghav maintained the emotional essence. Yatra 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mammootty and Jiiva’s Film!

Watch Yatra 2 Trailer

