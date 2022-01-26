Maaran song 'Polladha Ulagam' is out! The track sees Dhanush showing energetic and cool moves. The track is crooned by Dhanush, Arivu and lyrics are penned by Vivek. The peppy track is a perfect club number as the song has some super cool beats on it. The moves and steps of Dhanush is the highlight of the song.

Check Out The Song Below:

