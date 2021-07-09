Maha Samudram's shooting has been completed. Aditi Rao Hydari shared the announcement poster on Twitter where one can see Sharwanand and Siddharth posing energetically with their hands raised. Maha Samudram will release in theatres soon and the announcement of the new release date will be made soon.

Check Out The Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)