Mahesh Babu is a hardcore fitness freak! Be it a weekend or holiday, nothing can stop him from sweating it at the gym. Recently, the 48 years old actor shared a glimpse of his 'Saturday Sizzle' at the gym video and it is enough for his fans to hit the gym right now. No doubt, the actor is setting goals and inspiration which we all need. Mahesh Babu Oozes Fitness Goals in the Latest Insta Post! View Tollywood Superstar’s Pics Showing Off His Arm Workout in the Gym.

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Workout Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

