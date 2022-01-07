There are many celebs who have got fully vaccinated and are taking necessary precautions amid this ongoing pandemic situation. However, some of them have still contracted the virus. Mahesh Babu shared on January 6 that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He has asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested and take necessary precautions. On learning about the actor’s health, Jr NTR, Anushka Shetty and Parasuram Petla have wished the Tollywood star a speedy recovery.

Mahesh Babu’s Post

Jr NTR

Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 6, 2022

Anushka Shetty

Take care Mahesh garu…wishing you speedy recovery 💐 — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) January 6, 2022

Parasuram Petla

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir. 🙏 Get well soon.♥️ — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)