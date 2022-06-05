Adivi Sesh’s film Major has opened to positive response from the audience. Many even said that it is a perfect tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The Hindi version of this biographical drama stands at a total of Rs 2.61 crore. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Film Is A Perfect Tribute To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Say Critics.

Major Box Office Collection

#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2, but the overall total remains low... Needs to gather pace on Day 3... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.61 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. ⭐ The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/jolYbleFvy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

