Siju Wilson and his wife Shruthi Vijayan welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Wishes for the couple have started to pour in with Dulquer Salmaan exclaiming, 'Baby girls are the best'. Others who have congratulated the couple are Aparna Das, Sshivada and others. The little girl came to the world on May 17.

Check out Siju Wilson's picture here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siju Wilson (@siju_wilson)

Check out the congratulatory messages here...

(Photo credit: Instagram)

