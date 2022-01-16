Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared on social media that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was busy shooting for CBI 5 has currently isolated himself at home. As soon as Mammukka shared this news, fans started wishing him a speedy recovery. May started putting up ‘get well soon’ messages for the superstar on the micro-blogging site.
