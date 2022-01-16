Mammootty tested positive for Covid on January 15. The Malayalam superstar shared a post on Twitter citing, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday.” The actor has urged everyone to ‘Mask at all times and take care’.

Mammootty Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care. — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022

