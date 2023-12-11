Madras HC, while hearing Mansoor Ali Khan's suit against Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi and Khusbu Sundar, has come down heavily against the Leo actor. The court said that Mansoor Ali Khan should really know how to behave in public and Trisha should have sued him for the derogatory comments he made against the actress. Khan had tried to sue the actors for 'damages' over their criticisms for his comments against Trisha. Mansoor Ali Khan Files Sue Application Against Trisha Krishnan, Kushboo Sundar and Chiranjeevi Konidela for Alleged Defamatory Remarks.

Mansoor Ali Khan Rapped By HC:

