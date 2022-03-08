Chiranjeevi today (March 8) took to social media and shared an update about his film Mega 154. As the megastar welcomed actress Shruti Haasan on board on Women's Day 2022. He also shared a picture with the beauty on social media. Chiranjeevi’s 154th Film Launched Today in Hyderabad; Check Out the First Look Poster!

Check It Out:

