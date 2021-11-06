On November 6, megastar Chiranjeevi’s 154th film which is helmed by Bobby was launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Along with this, the makers also unveiled the first look poster of the film. In the poster, we can see Chiranjeevi lighting beedi with a lighter in his hand. The movie is tentatively titled Mega 154.

Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most 🔥🔥 Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154 😎😎 Inka Mana Annayya Araachakam Aarambham 💥💥 Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaZaWn49ae — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021

