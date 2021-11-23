The makers of Minnal Murali have unveiled the second track from the upcoming superhero movie starring Tovino Thomas in lead role. The soulful and soothing melody will melt your heart for sure. The love track will also take you on a magical world. The song by Shaan Rahman is crooned by Narayani Gopan and Mithun Jayaraj, lyrics are penned by Manu Manjith. The synopsis of the flick reads, "Jaison (Tovino) is a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs."

Watch The Video Below:

