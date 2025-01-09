Since its release in November 2024, the Malayalam movie Sookshmadarshini has taken the audience by storm with its compelling storyline, stellar performances and gripping suspense. Directed by MC Jithin, the film quickly emerged as one of the year’s most talked-about releases. After a successful theatrical run, it’s now preparing for its OTT debut, giving those who missed it in theatres a chance to watch it from home. Set in a peaceful middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini follows Manuel (Basil Joseph) returning to his childhood home, sparking suspicion among locals, especially Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim) and her friends, who believe he’s hiding a dark secret. The movie will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 11, 2025. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Twisty Finale and the Villain’s Diabolical Plan in Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s Mystery-Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

'Sookshmadarshini’ OTT Release Date Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

Watch 'Sookshmadarshini' Trailer:

