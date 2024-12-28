MC Jithin's Malayalam hit Sookshmadarshini continues to perform well in theatres, despite facing challenges from piracy. The light-hearted suspense thriller, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph in lead roles, was released in cinemas on November 22, 2024. While there’s no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar for India and Simply South for overseas audiences. The streaming premiere date is yet to be announced. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph.

Sookshmadarshini on Disney+ Hotstar?

