Kajal Aggarwal who is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu has put up a bold post slamming all the body-shamers and memes makers who troll her due to her pregnancy. Sharing pics of her baby bump from Dubai vacay, she educated the 'self-absorbed morons' and also extended support to all women who go through major body transformation during pregnancy.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

